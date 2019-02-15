Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Police have arrested three people in a series of vehicle thefts at metro Atlanta gyms and victims believe the crimes are connected.
Some of the crimes have been caught on camera.
Surveillance video at a Midtown L.A. Fitness location shows two women walk in and steal a set of keys from a locker before taking off in the vehicle.
A week later, East Point Police spotted a woman driving the vehicle and took her to jail.
At first, the owner of the vehicle Rawah Bayan, was relieved. But when she went to pick up her car from the impound lot, there were several items in the car that weren't hers, including a drug pipe.
CBS46 did some digging and found more victims. Police tell us two other people had their keys and cars stolen from an L.A. Fitness in Buckhead.
CBS46 also received another call from a woman in Cobb County. Jess Wilson saw our report last week and says she was also a victim.
"They actually wrote a check from my checkbook that was left in my car to one of the victims of one of the other LA fitness thefts," Wilson told CBS46.
Wilson's car is still missing.
Police did tell CBS46 that two vehicles have been recovered and three people have been arrested. They're still looking to see if there are any other suspects.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
