CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - Two drivers are arrested Friday after warrants were issued for their participation with an interstate drift stunt that shut down a portion of I-285 March 1.
A viral video showing cars cutting tire marks in an Atlanta area interstate has made its rounds on social media.
Clayton County police identified Zachary Lewis, 20, of driving the burgundy Dodge Charger with the blue under glow lights.
The driver of the black Chevrolet Camaro has been identified as Isadore Harvey, 21. Clayton County Sheriff's Office captured Harvey AND Lewis Friday.
Both driver’s vehicles can be seen doing donuts in the video scenes in the I-285 westbound tunnel, underneath the Airport runway according to a press release from Clayton County police.
The pair are charged with racing on highways or streets, impeding traffic flow, driving in circular or zigzag course (aka: laying drags), and reckless driving.
The drift stunt video shows cars clogging traffic as groups of fans gather in the middle of the tunnel to watch and record the action.
Clayton County police released a statement saying in part that officers responded to a traffic back up beneath interstate 285 west tunnel near Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. The call came out around midnight on March 1.
The police response was six minutes, but even that quick, the crowd of bystanders had hopped into their cars leaving the location.
If you have any information on the incident, please call Clayton County police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.