DEKALB County, Ga.- An arson attack inside a family dollar store was all caught on video.
The intense video, posted on social media by Delkab County Fire Rescue, shows the inside of the store go up in flames within just over a minute.
"The fire accelerated so rapidly and that there were actually customers in the store. Most things like this happen after hours but not while customers are in the store," said Detective Henry Patterson with the Delkab County Fire Marshal's Office.
"She didn't really come in like a normal customer. She had been walking up and down the strip mall going in and out of businesses. Several people said she seemed like she was probably having some mental health issues. She was making terroristic threats outload."
That's when Patterson says she went inside Family Dollar on Covington Highway. She started a fire in an aisle, which investigators say destroyed upwards of $150,000 of merchandise and an additional $150,000 of damage to the building.
It also caused a power outage next door.
The suspect could be charged with first degree arson which is a maximum sentence of twenty years in prison.
