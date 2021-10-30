SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (CBS46) — Arson investigators responded to a house fire call, which destroyed one home and left the two neighboring houses damaged from intense heat.
According to officials, the fire happened early Saturday morning on Larkspur Lane in South Fulton.
Fire officials on the scene say they don’t know if anyone was inside when the fire started.
Currently, details are limited. Stick with CBS46 News as we work to bring you the latest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.