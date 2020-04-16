MADISON CO., GA (CBS46)—Madison County fire officials are asking for the public’s help in locating the person who they say intentionally set two fires at the same home on two different days.
According to a press release, on April 11th and April 12th, firefighters responded to a home located at the 1300 block of Winns Lake Road in Comer.
The first fire was set to the back-left side of the home and the second fire was set to the back right side of the home. The second fire is what destroyed the home, investigators reported.
“The 1,000 square-foot, 100-year-old home has been unoccupied for about a year and had no utilities connected to it at the time the fires were set,” said Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King.
Arson investigators are offering a reward for up to $10,000 on information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the arsonist.
Anyone with information is asked to call the fire investigations unit at 1-800-282-5804.
