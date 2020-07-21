GWINNETT CO (CBS46)—Gwinnett County detectives are working to find out the details surrounding the discovery of a burned body.
According to Gwinnett County police, a man called 9-1-1 on Monday around 11:30 a.m. reporting a body near a wooded trail at Satellite Boulevard and West Liddell Road in Duluth.
Detectives noted, “When officers arrived on scene, they discovered the burned body and immediately contacted homicide investigators. At this time, it has not been determined whether this is a homicide, suicide, or accidental death.”
Arson investigators and the medical examiner’s office are assisting in the investigation, and police have not yet positively identified the body.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
