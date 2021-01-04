West Georgia authorities believe a fire which destroyed a historic church was intentionally set.
Fire destroyed the beloved historic Smith Chapel Church in Bowden around Noon Monday. A caller reported the fire to 911. Investigators believe the fire was intentionally set.
The Carroll County fire Rescue along with investigators from the sheriff’s office are seeking anyone who may have witnessed anything unusual between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. to contact Investigator Brandon Wiggins at 770-830-5916 or by email at bwiggins@carrollsheriff.com.
The historic church was founded by Reverend John Thurman in 1851. This is the third church at this location. The last one built was in 1896, according to the Historic Rural Churches website.
