ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Caught in the act, an arsonist is seen on video setting fire to family home while all were inside.
“There could have been five dead bodies in this house,” said the female homeowner.
Shocking video shows the moment an arsonist sets a family's house ablaze. The family lucky to get out alive. Full details @cbs46 #arson #fires #atlanta #crime pic.twitter.com/abvCNHZEt3— Jamie S Kennedy (@Jamie_S_Kennedy) September 15, 2020
The homeowner is thankful she wasn’t alone.
“My room is all the way in the back. If I was home by myself I would have never heard nothing or smelt nothing,” said the homeowner
The incident occurred in the early hours of Monday morning on Westmoore Drive. In the video you see an individual in a hooded sweatshirt running away with a container after a brief explosion.
“It was a big inferno in front of the door, it was just blazing,” said the owners son.
The fire blistered the ceiling on the porch and melted the doors keyhole. Fire crews were able to get the blaze under control before it damaged more of the house.
The homeowner only moved into the house in February this year and said she doesn’t know anybody in the neighborhood. She and the rest of the family are thankful luck was on their side.
“I was asleep, everybody in the house was asleep except for my cousin right here and my cousin wasn’t right here, everybody in the house would have been dead,” said the owner.
Fire investigators initially thought the fire started inside the house until the video was shown to them. They are now actively searching for the suspected arsonist.
A neighbor told CBS46 reporter Jamie Kennedy her ex-partner noticed a person in a white hoody around 5 a.m. on Sunday who sped off once spotted, he thinks there might be a connection.
If you have any information please contact the Atlanta Fire Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.