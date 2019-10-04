Serial arsonist 10/04/2019
DeKalb Fire

ATLANTA (CBS46) – DeKalb County authorities identified a person of interest who may be responsible for multiple fires set across the county Friday morning.

Officials said at least 13-14 fires were set in south DeKalb County in just hours Friday morning. DeKalb Fire originally reported as many as 18 fires, but after more analysis dropped the number to 13-14. The latest fire threatened nearby homes, according to CBS46's Hayley Mason.

The brush fires were set in the area of the Glenwood Road community. One fire was set on a mattress near a building, but firefighters were able to put out the fire before it reached the business.

Authorities released photos of a man they said has been seen in the area just before several of the fires started. DeKalb Fire is asking anyone who sees the man to call police immediately.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.