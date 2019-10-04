ATLANTA (CBS46) – DeKalb County authorities identified a person of interest who may be responsible for multiple fires set across the county Friday morning.
Officials said at least 13-14 fires were set in south DeKalb County in just hours Friday morning. DeKalb Fire originally reported as many as 18 fires, but after more analysis dropped the number to 13-14. The latest fire threatened nearby homes, according to CBS46's Hayley Mason.
Another fire has been set in DeKalb off of Glenwood Road. This appears to be the 18th fire since 8am. This is the largest one we’ve seen so far and it’s threatening nearby houses! We’ll live at noon with more on the spree of arsons continuing on as we speak. pic.twitter.com/7Opt0tbl61— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) October 4, 2019
The brush fires were set in the area of the Glenwood Road community. One fire was set on a mattress near a building, but firefighters were able to put out the fire before it reached the business.
Authorities released photos of a man they said has been seen in the area just before several of the fires started. DeKalb Fire is asking anyone who sees the man to call police immediately.
