George Ford(American, born 1926), "Ruby said the prayer she repeated twice a day," from The Story of Ruby Bridges by Robert Coles (Scholastic, 1995), watercolor, acrylic ink, and ink on Strathmore illustration board, collection of the artist. (c) 1995 George Ford.
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The High Museum of Art will debut its newest exhibit "Picture the Dream: The Story of the Civil Rights Movement Through Children's Books" on Saturday.
The first of its kind exhibit showcases people, events and Civil Rights Movement themes through illustrations in children's books.
"Organized in collaboration with The Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art, the presentation will include more than 80 artworks, ranging from paintings and prints to collages and drawings, that evoke the power and continuing relevance of the era that shaped American history and continues to reverberate today," reads the museum's description of the exhibit.
Some of the moments explored through illustrations include:
In 1955, Rosa Parks refused to give up her seat on a segregated bus in Montgomery, Alabama.
In 1960, Ruby Bridges integrated her New Orleans elementary school, and four Black students catalyzed the sit-in movement at the segregated Woolworth’s lunch counter in Greensboro, North Carolina.
"Through our children’s book exhibitions, we aim to help adult visitors open meaningful dialogues with the children in their lives and create memories that will last a lifetime,” said Rand Suffolk, Nancy and Holcombe T. Green, Jr., director of the High. “This exhibition will spark important conversations across generations about a crucial period in our nation’s history that connects directly to our city, a birthplace of the civil rights movement.”
Books featured in the exhibit
“Sit-In: How Four Friends Stood Up by Sitting Down” by Andrea Davis Pinkney, illustrated by Brian Pinkney
“Hidden Figures: The True Story of Four Black Women and the Space Race” by Margot Lee Shetterly, illustrated by Laura Freeman
“A Place to Land: Martin Luther King Jr. and the Speech That Inspired a Nation” by Barry Wittenstein, illustrated by Jerry Pinkney
“If a Bus Could Talk: The Story of Rosa Parks” written and illustrated by Faith Ringgold
“My Daddy, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.” by Martin Luther King III, illustrated by A.G. Ford
“Child of the Civil Rights Movement” by Paula Young Shelton, illustrated by Raul Colón
“I Have a Dream” by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., illustrated by Kadir Nelson
The exhibit runs through November 8. For information and tickets, visit:
Nate Powell (American, born 1978), "'Brother John— good to see you," from March: Book Two by John Lewis and Andrew Aydin (Top Shelf Productions, 2015), India ink on Bristol board, collection of the artist. (c) 2015 Nate Powell
Brian Selznick (American, born 1966), "...she closed her eyes and sang...," from When Marian Sang: The True Recital of Marian Anderson: The Voice of a Century by Pam Muñoz Ryan (Scholastic Press, 2002), Liquitex acrylic, collection of the artist. (c) 2002 Brian Selznick.
Ekua Holmes (American, born 1955), "They put us in separate cells and made other prisoners beat us," from Voice of Freedom: Fannie Lou Hamer, Spirit of the Civil Rights Movement by Carole Boston Weatherford (Candlewick Press, 2015), collage on paper, collection of the artist. (c) 2015 Ekua Holmes.
Raúl Colón (American, born 1952), “So Mama and Daddy packed up their three little girls—,” from Child of the Civil Rights Movement by Paula Young Shelton (Schwartz & Wade Books, 2010), wash, colored pencil, lithograph pencil, and graphite on watercolor paper, courtesy of R. Michelson Galleries, Northampton, Massachusetts. (c) 2010 Raúl
