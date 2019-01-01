Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Arthur Blank and his wife of nearly three year's have announced they will be divorcing in the new year.
The announcement comes on the heels of the MLS Cup victory and the start of the new year. Blank, who owns both the Atlanta United and Atlanta Falcons, married his third wife Angela in June 2016.
On Tuesday, the following statement was released to media through Blank's office:
“Arthur and Angie Blank have agreed to amicably part ways. With respect and concern for each other and their families, no further public comment will be made regarding this private family matter. Both parties request privacy for all involved at this difficult time.”
