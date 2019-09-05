ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United owner Arthur Blank has joined a list of other city notables in donating to the disaster relief efforts underway from the effects of Hurricane Dorian.
The Arthur M. Blank Foundation announced they're donating $500,000 to the World Central Kitchen and Direct Relief, two organization that provide food and medical care to survivors.
The World Central Kitchen provides freshly made and nutritious meals to survivors.
Direct Relief provides medical aid and outreach to remote areas of the islands.
Blank joins other Atlanta notables like Ludacris and Tyler Perry in donating to disaster relief.
On Tuesday, Ludacris announced on Instagram that all of the proceeds from this past weekend's LudaDay event, which totaled $100,000, was going to the efforts.
Tyler Perry also vowed to help out in any way he can. Perry posted to Facebook earlier in the week saying, "To all the incredible people of the Bahamas who have welcomed me and called me an adoptive son, I want you to know that I am watching closely, and as soon as I can, I will be there to do whatever I can to help you rebuild stronger and better. You’re not only in my heart and my prayers, you’re in my blood. God bless you. Stay Bahamas strong. The sun will shine again."
Right now, Hurricane Dorian has been downgraded to a Category 2 storm as it continues to churns up the Atlantic coast.
It is responsible for at least 20 deaths in the Bahamas.
