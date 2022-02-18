ATLANTA — As we continue to celebrate the accomplishments of African Americans during Black History Month, we are spotlighting a woman who makes quilts that celebrate Black life in America.
Bisa Butler is a celebrated quiltmaker and she uses fabrics of all kinds to make her quilts.
Butler says she is often inspired by historical photographs when she is making her quilts.
CBS46 anchor Karyn Greer has the story.
