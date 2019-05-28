DAWSON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- An undocumented member of the Aryan Brotherhood Gang failed to return to his work release, and now authorities are searching for him.
Michael Ryan Jones, 29, is an admitted drug dealer, according to the Dawson County Sheriff's Office. He was several warrants out for his arrest including a bench warrant.
He is described as 6'01" and weighs around 210 pounds.
Anyone with information on Jones' whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 706-344-3636.
