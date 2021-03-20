A Cypriot national who hacked into major websites, including a website owned by Atlanta-based Turner Broadcasting System, has been sentenced to federal prison.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, Joshua Polloso Epifaniou, 22, of Nicosia, Cyprus, began hacking into websites as a teenager.
The hacking started between at least October 2014 and November 2016.
Federal prosecutors said while Epifaniou was living with his mother in Cyprus, he searched website traffic rankings to identify potential targets of his extortion scheme.
After he found his targets, Epifaniou worked with co-conspirators to steal personally identifiable information from user and customer databases at victim websites.
Epifaniou stole sensitive information by directly exploiting a security vulnerability at the websites or by obtaining a portion of the victim website’s user data from a co-conspirator who had hacked into the victim network.
According to a spokesperson with the U.S. Attorney’s office, “After obtaining the personally identifiable information, Epifaniou used proxy servers located in foreign countries to log into online email accounts and send messages to the victim websites threatening to leak the sensitive data unless a ransom was paid in cryptocurrency.”
Victims included an online sports news website owned by Turner Broadcasting System Inc. in Atlanta; a free online game publisher based in Irvine, California; a hardware company based in New York, New York; an online employment website headquartered in Innsbrook, Virginia; and a consumer report website headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the U.S. Attorney’s office reported.
Before entering a guilty plea, Epifaniou paid nearly $600,000 in restitution to the victims.
“Epifaniou harvested the personal information of website users to extort website operators into paying large ransoms,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Kurt R. Erskine for the Northern District of Georgia. “Cyber extortion is a growing threat to American businesses. Cyber criminals typically identify sensitive information either by directly exploiting website security vulnerabilities or identifying weakness in the victim’s computer network.”
Epifaniou was sentenced to an additional one year and one day in prison, on top of credit for three years and ten months served in custody for the offense prior to his sentencing hearing.
Also, Epifaniou paid forfeiture of $389,113 and 70,000 euros to the government as a result of his conviction.
Federal officials said he is the first Cypriot national ever extradited from Cyprus to the United States.
