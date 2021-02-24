As driving habits change, so do insurance demands

Before the pandemic, metro Atlanta was known for some of the worst traffic in the country. As more people are now working for home and driving habits have changed, some drivers are considering new options for car insurance.
According to JD Power, there was a big decrease in driving early on in the pandemic, but it has bounced back to only about 8% to 12% below normal levels. "Right now it's not 'stop at the grocery store on the way home', kind of one big elongated trip. You can run out at 1:30 in the afternoon if you don't have meetings," explains Kyle Schmitt, who leads insurance intelligence research at JD Power.
As new driving habits formed, premium relief offered by major carriers early in the pandemic disappeared. Still, there are ways to save money. "What we saw was a huge interest in telematics programs that track driving behavior," says Schmitt.
State Farm calls it Drive Safe and Save. Customers get a 10% discount for participating in states where the program is available. "They're not only measuring how you drive and giving you a price, they're also giving you updates constantly on how you can improve your rate by changing your driving habits," says Schmitt.
He adds there are other opportunities to save money by switching your carrier. "Given the dynamics and the competitiveness in the current industry, I would definitely recommend take a look. At the very least, do your due diligence and maybe even try switching a couple of times and seeing if that rate comes down as you move around a little bit," Schmitt explains.
