Atlanta, GA (CBS46) With the number of flu cases on the rise, CBS46 is advocating for your family's health.
We're looking into what doctors are doing to treat the virus and try to keep it from spreading.
Grady Memorial Hospital is using a unique approach in treating the flu and no other hospitals have anything quite like it.
Right outside the emergency room at Grady, they've brought in a mobile unit that serves as the entry-way. A company out of North Carolina built this unit to send to disaster areas.
Of course, we're not in a disaster situation and Grady is using it for overflow.
Just like other hospitals in many states right now, Grady is seeing a lot of flu patients and it's filling up the waiting room.
Starting Thursday, when patients show up here with symptoms of the flu, the ones who are able to walk will be sent to this unit.
The idea is that it'll help contain the virus, while at the same time providing extra space to treat patients.
Last year was the first time Grady used this unit. Officials at the hospital decided to bring it back, in case it's that bad again this year.
"We're seeing a large increase in our volumes coming in over the winter months and having used the med one unit last year and had great success with it, we wanted to bring it back earlier this year so we could get to our patients quicker and provide that high level of service that our patients expect and deserve," Dr. Hany Atallah, chief of emergency medicine at Grady memorial told CBS46.
The unit has 12 spaces for patients. They're estimating they'll treat as many as 100 patients a day in there.
They say they’ll keep it here as long as it's needed.
