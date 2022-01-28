ATLANTA (CBS46) — Atlanta residents are bundling up and stocking up ahead of freezing cold temperatures expected this weekend.
Yiogors Sifnaios, a Virginia-Highlands resident, stopped by Home Depot in Midtown to buy protection for his olive and banana plants.
“I heard it’s going to be very cold tonight. I decided to get a blanket to throw over it,” said Sifnaios. “Living in Georgia, we take it lightly – it’s not going to get cold, we’re not going to get snow – and that’s where we go wrong.”
Danny Watson, a home specialist at Home Depot, said sales from winterizing homes have been heating up.
“We emptied this earlier and just filled it back up,” said Watson, gesturing to a shelf of insulation material. “It’s actually been going on for a few weeks leading up to this cold weather we’ve been having. People have really taken advantage of the opportunity to get their homes weather-sealed.”
Older homes can lose 30 percent of heat through drafts. Window and door seals can keep a house warm and bills low.
“This is some of the easiest things that homeowners can do,” said Watson. “It’s not very much and it’ll save you money on your electric bill.”
Pipe protection and water flow are also important.
“Cover up those outdoor faucets, it gives you an extra layer of protection,” Watson said. “It’s a good idea to let your faucets drip.”
Outdoor plants also require protection, and should be covered with a plant blanket, tarp, or other breathable material.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.