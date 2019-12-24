ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) A Georgia family continues to search for Linda Kimble, who, along with her care-giver, have been missing for months.
Even with festive cards, candles and decorations, it's still tough for Richette Henderson. Especially right before her favorite holiday. The last time she talked to her mother, Linda Kimble, was back in August.
"Earlier today, I had to just steal away and cry because it’s hard. It’s extremely hard not having my mom. Not being able to tell her I love her. To give her a hug. To even know that she’s okay," says Henderson.
Linda Kimble, 59, was discharged from Eastside Emory Hospital in August. Her daughter says she left Kimble with Kishia Mitchell for long-term medical placement, but was denied numerous attempts to speak with or visit her mother.
"I thought that she was a perfect person for my mom and all of a sudden there’s no more communication. And it got to the point where I had to call the police and file a missing persons report," said Henderson.
According to Gwinnett County Police, the last known address for Mitchell is now a vacant property. Police have not seen evidence that suggests Kimble is in danger, but are still working to conduct a welfare check. Police add that Mitchell has an active warrant for probation violation, but has not been charged in relation to Kimble missing status.
Meanwhile, Richetta has a message for Mitchell.
"Give the police whatever information they need. Turn yourself in,” says Henderson.
Kimble is described as a black female, with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5'6" and weighs around 170 pounds.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, you're asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.
