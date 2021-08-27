As pediatric COVID-19 cases surge, parents of local students share frustration

COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Pediatric Covid-19-related hospitalizations have hit all-time highs in the U.S.
The most recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports 50,660 pediatric hospital admissions through the month of August so far.
As school districts continue to report weekly positive Covid-19 cases, more and more parents and pediatricians are beginning to worry the cases will continue to get worse.
Dr. Laura Badwan is a pediatrician and a mom of three; she has children in the Cobb County School District.
“We’ve seen kids that are getting sicker, quicker,” said Badwan. “They’re never updating us about Covid. It’s as if this problem doesn’t exist. And this is an emergency. Our county has said it’s an emergency and yet our school district is not looking at it in this way.”
Cobb County Schools “strongly encourage” but do not require masks. The district reported on Friday more than 1,000 active cases over the last seven days.
“If that doesn’t make people stand up and think, ‘What is happening?' then I’m not really sure what will. The numbers just keep rising. What we are doing is not working,” Badwan said.
In just two weeks, 19,903 cases were reported in Georgia for those between 5 and 17 years old.
For those under four years old, it’s more than 3,000 cases.
“Certainly in a younger child, you worry about the things they can’t tell about,” said Dr. Robert Wiskind, a pediatrician in Atlanta.
It has pediatric offices around the state with their hands full, diagnosing cases and helping kids get better.
The American Academy of Pediatrics has been calling for universal indoor mask-wearing for students ages two and older to slow down the infection.
“We didn’t have a flu season because people wore masks and stayed away from each other,” said Wiskind. “Because masks work to prevent respiratory infections.”
