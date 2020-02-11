ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) As rain continues to fall across the area, CBS46 is keeping you updated on current conditions.
Meteorologist Fred Campagna takes a look at all of the advisories in effect due to the heavy rain that has already fallen and let's us know what we can expect through the day on Tuesday.
CBS46's Adam Harding had to get out his wader boots to traverse Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in SW Atlanta. The roadway is completely covered in water but the sidewalks are clear!
The heavy rain is also making many roadways impassable. CBS46's Daniel Wilkerson is on Cassville White Road in Bartow County, where flooding has closed the roadway.
Also, the constant rain with the saturated ground has left many trees vulnerable. One fallen tree is blocking a DeKalb County roadway. CBS46's Rebekka Schramm is in a neighborhood in Tucker.
