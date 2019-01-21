Atlanta, GA (CBS46) The partial government shutdown continues and there doesn't appear to be an end in sight.
It's already impacted several federal workers in metro Atlanta as many haven't been paid but have continued to work through the shutdown.
As a result, a number of local businesses are stepping up to help those affected.
In Cobb County, church leaders at Destiny World Church in Austell collected and gave away gas cards to help furloughed workers so they can get to work.
Online payment processing company Paypal announced plans to offer cash advances of up to $500 for federal employees to help pay for food, gas and other everyday necessities.
A local school district is also helping out. The Marietta schools superintendent invited impacted parents within the school district to apply for any of their open positions.
Jobs include parking lot attendants, bus monitors and bus drivers. There are also several substitute teaching positions available.
Click here to apply for jobs within Marietta city schools!
