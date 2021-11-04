ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Atlanta will be celebrating like it’s 1995 Friday in honor of the World Champion Atlanta Braves, so expect to see plenty of closed areas downtown.
During the November 5 parade, Fulton County offices and facilities will be closed to the public due to the expected traffic impact.
Specific office closures for Friday will include:
· Tax Commissioner offices at the Fulton County Government Center
· Tax Assessor Offices at Peachtree Center
· Central Library
· Auburn Avenue Library
· Peachtree Library
· Probate Court Offices at the Government Center and Courthouse
· Vital Records Office at the Government Center
· Fulton County Board of Health Offices at 10 Park Place
Officials also reported that vaccine services would be unavailable at the Fulton County Government Center Friday.
Fulton residents are encouraged to visit satellite offices as needed, but are advised to expect staffing reductions amid school closures.
For a full list of Fulton County services and facilities, please log on here.
