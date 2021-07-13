ATLANTA (CBS46) — Delta Airlines is beefing up its fleet as air travelers flock back to airports following the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Delta, the company purchased 29 used Boeing 737-900ERs and will lease seven used Airbus A350-900s. Delta says the new planes will "improve fuel efficiency and enhance the customer experience."
According to the Transportation Security Administration, checkpoint travel numbers are starting to return to near pre-pandemic levels. Recent data shows numbers continuing to rise. On July 1 and July 2, checkpoint numbers actually surpassed those on the same date in 2019.
Delta says the addition of the new aircraft is part of the company's fleet renewal strategy.
"As we look past the pandemic, Delta’s disciplined, innovative approach to fleet renewal positions us for growth as travel demand returns, while enhancing the customer experience and supporting our sustainability commitments," said Delta CEO Ed Bastian.
The addition of the 29 737-900ERs will bring the total to 159 in its fleet.
