AAPI Lawmakers are pushing for legislative reforms following three mass shootings at massage parlors in Metro Atlanta last week.
They've introduced three bills to address hate crime reporting, language translation services in law enforcement, and gun reform.
"I think there is a real hunger for that in our community," Senator Michelle Au told CBS46's Hayley Mason. "They don’t want just more talk, no more thoughts and prayers. They want action and they want legislative changes that are going to make our communities safer and our state safer."
Sen. Au, a local physician, says gun violence is a public health issue that needs serious conversation. She has drafted two gun safety bills. Her first bill, filed weeks ago, would enact universal background checks for private gun sales and transfers.
"When you buy or transfer a gun privately--like if I sell a gun to you or my neighbor privately--there is nothing in there that we need to do that background check. I think this is a logical extension of something we’ve been doing all along. I think not doing these background checks allows us to do something illegal, legally," Au explained.
The second bill, included in this AAPI legislative package, would require gun buyers to wait five days before taking the gun home.
"I think it’s hard to argue in the wake of Tuesday’s attacks in Atlanta and the attacks in Colorado just six days after that that gun safety is an issue that we need to at least try to address," Au said.
The suspected Metro Atlanta massage spa shooter, Robert Aaron Long, purchased his gun hours before police say he shot and killed 8 people, including 6 Asian women. The Colorado grocery store shooting suspect, Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, bought his gun 6 days prior before killing 10 people, according to investigators.
"Building in a cooling off period for gun purchases would really cut down on many types of gun violence we see, not just this one on Tuesday, but crimes of passion, crimes of anger, domestic violence suicidality," Au said.
Rep. Marvin Lim, D-Norcross, agrees. Lim says the AAPI lawmakers began crafting the ideas in their meeting with President Biden and Vice President Harris last Friday. "It starts with changing the culture, and it starts with bills in helping people to realize that private sales absolutely have no reason to be treated than the sales already covered under the law," Lim stated.
Au says her bills have been assigned to the Public Safety Committee but she has not been granted a hearing. The AAPI lawmakers say they are ready to continue working on the legislation next legislative session.
