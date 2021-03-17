Georgia lawmakers joining together Wednesday to pay respects to the eight victims killed in Tuesday night’s massage parlor shootings.
Members of the Asian American Pacific Islander community say they have long warned of the rise of violence against them through the pandemic.
“My ask of this chamber is to stop and call out any xenophobic rhetoric, condemn hate against any community and to keep these victims and families in your thoughts and prayers,” said Rep. Bee Nguyen, D-Atlanta, from the House floor.
AAPI lawmakers say dangerous racist rhetoric has contributed to the underlying issues that lead to race-based crimes.
“We have to understand and look at some of the root causes of why violence is being committed against the Asian American community. Of course over the last year, one of the driving causes of this surge in violence and hate against Asian Americans was the political rhetoric--blaming a pandemic that’s killed more than a half a million Americans in less than a year--on China. I was born and raised here,” Rep. Sam Park, D-Lawrenceville told CBS46’s Hayley Mason.
“We have been taught as Asian Americans to keep our heads down because our parents believed it would be safer for us,” Rep. Bee Nguyen said from the House floor, standing alongside House democrats. “But, what’s happened is we are now invisible and when things happen to us, people don’t speak up until a tragedy like this occurs.”
Police say the suspected shooter Robert Aaron Long admitted to the shootings stating he wasn’t motivated by race but a sex addiction.
Last summer Georgia signed a hate crimes bill into law after being one of only four states without one. Rep. Chuck Efstration, R-Dacula, who authored Georgia’s Hate Crime Bill says not just race, but sex and gender of the victims can also make the law apply.
“The great thing about the bill we passed last year provides both sex and gender as protected classes in addition to race and other protected groups,” Rep. Efstration said.
“These types of heinous offenses need to be classified appropriately in the law and prosecutors and law enforcement need to be able to call it what it is. Hate-motivated biased crimes need to be classified appropriately and prosecuted to the fullest extent.”
The group stop AAPI Hate reports 3,795 incidents of hate from march of 2020 to late February of 2021.
“We need attention to continue to be paid to the impact of violence on this community and I think only when attention is paid will healing even start to happen,” said Rep. Marvin Lim, D-Norcross.
The AAPI lawmakers say officials with the White House called them Wednesday morning to offer condolences and support to the broader community in Georgia. The lawmakers will hold a press conference Thursday morning at the State Capitol.
