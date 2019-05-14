HAMPTON, Ga. (CBS46) A busy Clayton County roadway is shut down as police investigate a fatal crash involving an asphalt worker.
The crash happened around 3:40 a.m. at the intersection of Tara Boulevard and Lovejoy Road in Hampton.
The worker was doing repairs in the area when they were fatally struck.
The driver of the vehicle did remain on the scene. It's unclear if any charges have been filed.
The identity of the victim has not been released, pending notification of relatives.
