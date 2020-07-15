ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The threat of contracting COVID-19 remains a concern for millions of Americans, but with more states loosening their safety restrictions, social gatherings are slowly becoming more of the norm.
With increased social events taking place, the start of the school year nearing, and more businesses reopening, Georgia Tech developed a tool to help asses individuals' risk of encountering the virus.
The 'COVID-19 Event Risk Assessment Planning Tool' is an interactive map allows the user to determine their assumed risk based on gathering size and county.
State-level risk estimate update for 2020-07-14 20:01:01 pic.twitter.com/MPmk9cuYJD— covid19risk (@covid19riskUSA) July 15, 2020
For instance, a gathering of 25 people in Fulton County yields a 66 percent risk. In Cobb County, a gathering of 50 yields an 80 percent risk.
The tool also offers users a glimpse at real-time US and state-level estimates.
To assess your risk, click here: https://covid19risk.biosci.gatech.edu/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.