ACWORTH, Ga. (CBS46) -- There is nothing peaceful about what’s happening at Tranquil Gardens Assisted Living in Acworth.
It’s moving day, but not one the residents had planned for, making goodbyes that much harder.
The owners informed management that residents need to move out by Friday, giving the elderly only three-days-notice.
“I talked to the owner and asked for some understanding, but the only thing she could tell me is there’s nothing I can tell you right now,” Employee Cynthia Roach said.
And it’s not just the residents being told to leave, it’s also the employees.
Executive Director Tiffany Echols said the owners told her they were going into foreclosure. And while she has not seen official paperwork to back that up, she is aware they often failed to pay bills on time.
“We probably will not be receiving a paycheck on Friday. We do not know,” Echols said. “This was not a surprise because this happens every month. We get a disconnect notice from Cobb EMC, from the gas company, from the water company every single month.”
Ken Byers is still upset about the impact this will have on his 87-year-old mother with memory care needs.
“It was managed so poorly that no one saw this coming,” Byers said. “They were pretty cold hearted; I can’t believe they did that and it’s not just me. It’s all the people that stayed in this. We trusted those people.”
“It sets them back, especially our Alzheimer’s people. It sets them back about 6 months,” Roach said.
It’s time some families worry they may never get back.
Owners Janice and Brian Stewart issued the following statement late Thursday.
Statement on behalf of the Stewart Family:
Tranquil Gardens was truly a product of passion and the Stewart families first and foremost concern has always been the care for the elderly. Unfortunately, we have been faced with several unforeseen challenges that in the end proved to be catastrophic. A yearlong shut down due to Covid was something that we were unable to recover from as a new business. While we have worked tirelessly to try and remedy the situation and explored every possible avenue, a domino effect of things out of our control transpired at the end that led to a very heartbreaking and rapid end to the facility. Again, the safety and care of our residents is the most important thing, and we are truly grateful for all of those that have worked quickly to help our residents find new homes. We know that emotions are high when family is involved, and we hope that in time people will be able to see past the false allegations being made and know that we are truly devastated to close our doors and say goodbye to all of our residents.
