ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)-- Imagine if your most vulnerable loved ones, elderly or disabled, were not getting the care you thought they were at an assisted living facility.
Residents of Nursecare of Buckhead Assisted Living facility say they have been without hot water for months and that they have been bathing in freezing cold water.
Braxton has been living at the Nursecare of Buckhead Assisted Living facility since the beginning of April.
“Basically since I’ve been here, off and on, off and on, and then we had no hot water at all, and they had to close the dining room for a while, then they turned around and opened it back up, but the patient rooms, at the end of the hallway, no hot water,” Braxton told CBS46.
Braxton lost his leg in 2015 due to complications of gangrene and diabetes, so he says he expects more from a facility that takes most of his disability insurance and social security check every month.
He’s speaking out not just for himself, but for others who might not be able to:
“Some of these people are incoherent, and they really can’t speak up for themselves… that ain’t right,” said Braxton.
He said many of the caregivers are very kind and that they will sometimes microwave water to wash him so he’s not uncomfortable, but he said the lack of hot water for months is getting old and he’s tired of the same old response.
CBS46’s Melissa Stern called, emailed, and showed up at the facility for answers.
Not only was she kicked off the property, she had to help push Braxton up the hill to the sidewalk in his wheelchair to interview him because staff would not let them conduct the interview on property.
They did not deny the hot water issue, but they also did not provide any statement.
“When the water is actually cold, it’s cold...you get frigid, and it’s just not sanitary,” Braxton said.
