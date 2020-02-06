ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The season three finale of MacGyver left off with The Phoenix in total chaos, and that is right where season four picks up 18 months later.
And instead of being part of The Phoenix agency, MacGyver is now a teacher.
“So, The Phoenix has dissolved as we know it, so everything has fallen apart, and no one is working as a team anymore we haven’t seen each other in sometime,” said Lucas Till who plays MacGyver.
I went behind the scenes of the show at its Atlanta studios. I caught with the lead actor Lucas who I met during season 3. And much like then, nothing makes the star happier than working in his hometown.
“And you get to stay home for this,” I said. “Yes, it’s really nice. I saw my mom yesterday and my dad is going to be on the show tomorrow.”
Ahead of its premiere Lucas tells me what we can expect this year.
“So, the first episode is just about getting the team back together, the person who convinces us to do that is Russ Taylor.”
The new character Russ Tayler is played by actor Henry Ian Cusick.
“So, he’s a millionaire former mi6 agent. He made his millions by selling weapons illegally. He’s sort of rogue, he’s a big character. He had an epiphany he comes in and he buys the phoenix after it’s been burnt down,” said Cusick.
And expect more than what you bargain for with the new character.
“They don’t really trust him because he’s kind of duplicitous,” said Cusick
Don’t miss the 4th season premiere of MacGyver tomorrow at 8 p.m. only on CBS46.
