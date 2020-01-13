ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Oscar nominations for 2020 are out and the “Joker” led the field with 11 nominations. But many are asking where are all the actors of color? From Lupita Nyong’o, to Jennifer Lopez, to Jamie Foxx and Eddie Murphy, the Academy put up a nearly all-white slate, again this year.
This year only one actor of color picked up an Oscar nomination: Cynthia Erivo, for her role as Harriet Tubman in the biopic “Harriet.”
And out of five directing nominations, all nominees were male, which even drew comments from the nomination presenters Monday morning.
Spanish star Antonio Banderas, whom the Census identifies as European, also surprised with a nod for best actor for "Pain and Glory.
Dominique Wilkins Turns 60
Over the weekend, "The Human Highlight Reel", Dominique Wilkins, celebrated his 60th birthday with a celebration that saw him give back to Atlanta. Proceeds from the get together went to the fundraiser, KultureCity. It’s a non-profit recognized nationwide for making environments inclusive for people with autism and PTSD. The group creates spaces that allow people with sensory needs to still enjoy loud, over-stimulating environments, like an Atlanta Hawks game. Wilkins serves as the Chairperson of the board for KultureCity. Wilkins also has 3 children with special needs and understands the importance of inclusion for all.
Slutty Vegan Anniversary
Finally, “Slutty Vegan” celebrated the one-year-anniversary of their southwest location in Atlanta. The widely successful restaurant gave away one free menu item today to mark the occasion.
And that’s Monday’s “Astrid’s Extras.”
