ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- While the US continues to come to grips with the pandemic many people are adapting to the new way of life during coronavirus.
As we all know, in the last couple of weeks the coronavirus' spread has forced many businesses to shutdown. People are devastated but some are also using the free time to find new hobbies and make the most of the pandemic.
For more than a decade Gary Woods has worked as a transportation coordinator for the movie industry in Georgia.
“We are responsible for the talent so if the talent don’t get on the hotel the set safely we can’t do no filming if I don’t get the equipment or the vehicles are the generators which generates the powers for the sets no show,” said Woods.
With time and dedication his clientele grew.
“I’ve worked with Samuel L. Jackson, Denzel Washington, Jamie Foxx, Viola Davis, Jennifer Lopez. I can go on, I’ve worked with a ton of them,” he added.
As his network expanded so did Woods' passion for his job
“A lot of these talents become like friends of mine, like we actually text and talk after the film is long and gone.”
With the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, Woods joins millions of others who are homebound and jobless.
“Well financially it affects all of us, but I’ve been a true believer in putting back money in case of a rainy day. So even though I’m not making the money in the movies, I’ve always taking care of my business for days like this right here.”
With his job now on hold…he’s using this free time to find a silver lining.
“By now I’ve had the chance to sit down and just really think about stuff because you’re working all the time, there’s actually good for me. Family time something I don’t get a chance to do a lot of, so it actually works good in my favor.”
And despite all the uncertainty of his next paycheck and fear about COVID-19, Woods is finding ways to give back.
“Like last week I went and fed the whole staff at Piedmont North Hospital so it allowed me to get out and do something like that. So me and my team went out and did that.”
Woods had the foresight to save up for rainy days, but not every one has that ability. Many people live day to day and paycheck to paycheck. Woods' message for those people is hang in there…better days will come.
