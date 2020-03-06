ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A New Jersey woman pursuing her dreams as an actress put it all on the line almost a year ago to get the attention of media mogul Tyler Perry.
Raquel Bailey threw caution to the wind when she purchased two billboard ads near Perry's studio in south Atlanta, promoting herself as his 'next leading lady.' It was a daring move seeing as though she spent her rent money and stepped out on faith.
But considering the definition of faith is a "firm belief in something for which there is no proof," it's no surprise the mother of two had to lean not unto her own understanding, but instead, had to trust that she would land on her feet.
And she did.
In fact, she landed a role on Tyler Perry's show "Sistas" which airs on the BET+ streaming app.
