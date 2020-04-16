ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The movie and television industry quickly went from a booming business to a bust, leaving many workers unemployed overnight.
The movie industry in Georgia had an unprecedented amount of projects lined up for 2020. Losing all that work has been a major adjustment for many people.
From the movie sets of Hidden Figures and Bad Boys 3 this costumer has been hard at work.
“I just finished Bad Boys last summer,it was amazing.” Fatima Stripling’s calendar was packed with gigs until coronavirus hit. “I found out in Puerto Rico and I remember thinking man the whole flight home that there is no work and we were not even three months into the film. Our first film day was in Puerto Rico.”
The industry shutdown comes at a time when production was at an all time high. So being quarantined at home seems especially harsh.
“Makes you think what other ways can I make more income if I have to be home because I don’t want to be here and not be productive so just thinking, thinking of different things.”
Fatima’s husband Korri Young is in the same business.
He says instead of feeling scared or confused they’re rolling with the punches.
“I got a chance to save some of the money that I make and I’m just living off that right now. I’m not rich, nowhere near, this right here puts a major monkey wrench in that plan. Hopefully it will end soon and we can get back to work.”
Until that day all the couple can do is be mindful.
“Not spending. We spend on groceries only. I think that’s very important not to go crazy because we don’t know what’s next.”
Fatima and her husband were told they might be able to go back to work May 11.
But no definite word yet on when the state will start easing up on social distancing rules.
