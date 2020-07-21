ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- After grabbing headlines over the weekend during his presidential campaign rally with controversial statements about Harriet Tubman, rapper Kanye West took to Twitter and unleashed a fury of tweets.
In Monday night's posts, West called out his mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, and claimed his wife Kim Kardashian West attempted to enlist a doctor in her efforts to have the rapper committed.
"Everybody knows the move 'Get Out' is about me," tweeted West.
He further fueled fan concern when bringing up his wife's 2007 sex tape with singer and reality TV star Ray J. Fans and friends now say they are growing more worried, and believe West may be suffering from a manic episode fueled by bipolar disorder.
On Tuesday the rapper shared with his Twitter followers that he plans to release new music on Friday. The 12-song project is titled 'Donda,' named after West's late mother.
In other social headlines, model Gisele Bundchen celebrated her 40th birthday on Monday with a series of never before seen pictures with her twin sister Pati.
She captioned the post, " Today Pati and I get to celebrate four decades of being alive on this amazing planet! How lucky I was to be born with my twin and best friend!"
NBA superstar Stephan Curry may not be playing in the bubble, but he's keeping fit with his wife Ayesha Curry. The mother of three has a new Fitbit premium content series called 'Ayesha Curry's Premium Summer.'
