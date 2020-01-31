ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Thursday morning, I was a special cohost on Rashad Richey's “Real Talk” radio show on WAOK.
Georgia rapper Pastor Troy called in exclusively to talk with us about his anti-gay comments on social media.
Troy doubled down on his rant against Atlanta rapper Lil Nas X.
On Instagram Troy suggested he’s never won a Grammy because he’s not feminine enough.
Troy targeted Lil Nas X’s all pink Grammy ensemble.
"It just wasn’t appropriate for me man. That wasn’t appropriate his outfit," said Troy.
Rashad Richey responded by saying "he did not have the most extreme outfit. there were some guys there with church hats on which you didn't take a shot at them."
"I’m sitting here with a pink outfit interviewing you and I’m a man,” said Richey.
“I hope it ain’t fish net. I got pink in closet too. but there’s a different style to pink," troy responded.
"Why someone your age would come up to a 20-year-old in the way that is so negative, putting him down and there are also so many artist like Rick James, Prince, Michael Jackson who have worn more flamboyant outfits and you don’t come at them with the same energy as with Lil Nas X,’ I asked.
“It wasn’t coming after Lil Nas X it was more the powers that be," said Troy.
He continued to say, "as fathers and let them know about integrity and what we have a place to them.”
To which I replied, “You talk about integrity, but do you look back at the you wrote, and it could have been insulting and degrading to a whole community. Whether you’re straight or not straight the way you talk about a certain people that’s integrity. Not whether you’re gay or not gay.”
“Sweetheart my comments where for the people on my page. And this how i feel," Troy said.
On the radio Troy revealed he could soon be working inside atlanta classrooms
"Just recently I became a certified substitute teacher in the city of Atlanta….because kids some of those kids do not see a mail all day yep."
We verified this claim with APS and found out Troy has never been certified by the district to teach.
As for Lil Nas X, he kept it classy responding online: "Damn i look good in that pic."
