CBS46 is investigating an at home cancer screening that detects early one of the deadliest forms of cancer when it’s most treatable.
It’s called Cologuard, and it’s part of a new wave of home testing, growing in demand to avoid exposure to Covid-19.
Around the same time Black Panther star Chadwick Bosman died abruptly from colon cancer at the age of 43, Dr. Faith Andrews was attempting to avert a similar health crisis at her Clayton County medical practice.
“They don’t want to get tested because they say I don’t have symptoms,” said Andrews.
Andrews says patients were either choosing to delay colorectal exams – now recommended at the age of 45 - or, like Nitzia Carroll, opting to skip it all together due to Covid-19.
“I was afraid to be put under anesthesia that always makes me really nervous,” added Carroll.
Colonoscopies, the gold standard in colorectal screenings, are invasive, requires time off from work and requires a hospital visit.
But for patients with no family history of colorectal cancer, Dr. Andrews now recommends Cologuard - an FDA approved, cube shaped, do it yourself at home testing kit.
Timothy Johnson said his mail order kit took all of 15 minutes to complete.
“Its so simple. I mean you gonna use the restroom anyway, and they give you everything you need in that to be safe. You don’t have to worry about any spills,” said Johnson.
Savvanah resident Brenda Boutin took her colon cancer screening at home too. DNA from her Cologuard test detected stage 1 cancer early – when its most treatable. But she warns you need to be comfortable handling your own waste.
“Its probably odd to do it maybe, but I am not a squeamish person. But it didn’t bother me, I mean you have to get beyond I had kids and it was way worse dealing with kids," said Boutin.
Critics also warn Cologuard has drawbacks. The at home test has an 8 percent false negative rate, meaning you have cancer but the test misses it; or the test's 13 percent false positive rate suggesting you have cancer when you don’t.
Cologuard’s Chief Medical Officer for Screening Paul Limburg says it’s still one of the best options available.
“Right now about 1/3 of all screen eligible patients don’t get screened for whatever reason, having more than one screening option allows patients and providers to have that informed discussion to pick the test that is right for them,” Dr. Limburg added.
Early detection is key to survival. But since the beginning of the pandemic more than 18,800 colorectal cancer screenings have been delayed. There was a 90 percent drop in colonoscopies compared to last year.
Delayed screenings could lead to an estimated 4,500 deaths over the next decade.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.