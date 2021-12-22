ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Signs hang on the door of an Atlanta area CVS pharmacy noting they're out of at-home COVID tests. Pharmacies from CVS to Amazon are putting limits on how many take-home COVID tests customers can buy.
Three days before Christmas crossing guards directed traffic outside of the Viral Solutions COVID testing site on Northside Parkway.
Right now, Georgia hospitals are at 85.5% capacity and ICU's are at 82.1% capacity.
"This is not getting better and these variants are going to continue to pop up if more people are not vaccinated," said Anna Adams the Sr. Vice President of External Affairs for the Georgia Hospital Association.
Adam says those numbers don't paint the whole picture of the strain on the hospital staffs. "Looking at capacity numbers alone doesn’t tell the full story of how serious this variant is even at this point," Adams said. "These COVID patients are much more critical than a standard inpatients and they require a higher level of staff."
Adams said staff are stretched thin as more healthcare professionals get sick.
"One of our members indicated to me today that 30% of their nursing staff have come down with COVID-19 because they’ve been re-infected by the number of patients that have come down with COVID," Adams told CBS46.
In DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond is trying to get all employees vaccinated by offering incentives --gifting up to $500 dollars for each employee who gets covid and flu vaccines.
"We see the incentive as not a cost or an expenditure. It’s an investment," Thurmond told CBS46. "The average cost for a hospitalized COVID patient in America is $70,000. So, investing $500 is a great return on that investment if so we can reduce the number of our employees or citizens who end up seriously ill."
Right now, just under 58% of DeKalb County employees are vaccinated. If DeKalb employees provide proof they’re fully vaccinated by the end of January, they are eligible to receive a $300 gift card.
If they receive the flu shot they will get a $200 gift card, totaling up to $500 in possible incentives.
