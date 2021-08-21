WAVERLY, Tn. -- CBS46's sister-station, WSMV, confirms at least 22 people have died as a result of flooding in Humphreys County, Tennessee.
Two of the bodies recovered were toddlers who were swept away from their father.
A curfew of 8:00 p.m. was put in place for the county, according to Humphreys County Sheriff, Chris Davis.
Shelters are open at nearby churches and school gymnasiums.
The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency activated a Level 3 State of Emergency as a result of the flooding.
The TN National Guard, TDOT, TN Highway Patrol, TN Department of Education, TN Department of Human Needs, TDEC, Fire Mutual Aid, and more are responding to the flooding mission.
Click here for the full report.
