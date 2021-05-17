ATLANTA (CBS46)—Atlanta police are investigating a series of shootings that happened across Atlanta.
The first shooting was an officer-involved shooting that occurred near Ebenezer Baptist Church. The shooting started around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday.
According to an Atlanta police spokesperson, an officer was working an off-duty security job near the 400 block of Edgewood Avenue.
While working the off-duty job, the off-duty officer saw a group of people fighting in the parking lot of a nearby Exxon gas station.
Moments later, the fight spilled into the street and shots were fired. The off-duty officer reportedly saw the shooting and the officer returned fire.
The police spokesperson said they do not believe anyone was shot during the incident.
The shooter and others involved in the fight left the scene before additional officers arrived. There were at least 10 Atlanta police cars blocking intersections in the area while detectives investigated, and police are reviewing surveillance video.
This shooting came as detectives investigated a series of shootings in Atlanta early Monday morning. Police said a woman was killed in a shooting in Vine City on Magnolia Street in northwest Atlanta. She was shot multiple times.
Also, there was a man shot inside of a vehicle in Buckhead on Sidney Marcus Boulevard near Buford Highway. Police said there were other people inside of the vehicle with the man at the time of the shooting, but investigators were not able to release additional information because the investigation is ongoing.
Last, police are searching for the person who shot at least one person outside of Lacura Bar & Bistro on Metropolitan Parkway in southwest Atlanta. Police have not released any details on that shooting.
These shootings are the latest shooting in a series of shootings that happened in Atlanta over the weekend.
Anyone with information on any of the shootings are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
