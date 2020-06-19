CLAYTON (CBS46)—Several suspects are now in custody in connection to multiple carjackings that occurred in Clayton County.
According to Riverdale police, there was an armed robbery and several carjackings on Monday. Riverdale police, with the assistance of Clayton County Sheriff’s deputies, tracked down the suspects police believe were involved in the crime spree.
While trying to arrest the suspects on Thursday, there was a vehicle pursuit in the area of Lamar Hutcherson Parkway.
Police arrested four suspects and recovered two stolen cars and a stolen handgun.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
