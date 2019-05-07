ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – The first Monday in May kicks off Skin Cancer Awareness Month with ‘Melanoma Monday’ which is one of the deadliest types of skin cancer.
According to the National Cancer Institute, melanoma is expected to kill more than 7,200 Americans this year – with more than 96,000 new cases expected this year.
People are at high risk if they’re over 50, have a history of sunburns with blisters, spend a significant amount of time outside, and have fair skin, light colored hair, or blue or green eyes.
The survival rate decreases to just 15 percent if detected at an advanced state, said Dr. Matt Leavitt, CEO of Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery in Georgia.
Leavitt said it’s important to know when to get a skin check.
“A common misconception is that melanoma only occurs on skin that has had extensive sun exposure. That is not true,” he said. “Melanoma can develop anywhere on the body – scalp, nails, feet, mouth, even the eyes.”
There is good news. The National Cancer Institute said the survival rate has increased with 92 percent of melanoma patients living at least five years.
Leavitt said to protect your skin:
- Do not use tanning beds.
- Get skin check by a certified dermatologist if you detect any changes in moles including size, itching or bleeding.
- Use sunscreen daily.
- Stay in the shade whenever possible.
