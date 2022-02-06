ATLANTA (CBS46) — AT&T is currently looking to fill over 530 jobs in Georgia.
Open positions include: Retail Management, Retail Sales Consultants, Online Sales Representatives, Field Sales Representatives, Network Experts and Technicians.
AT&T says these are full-time and part-time positions with salary and benefits.
Hiring events will take place as follows:
- AT&T Alpharetta Hiring Event
- Feb. 7, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- AT&T Offices at 400 North Point Parkway, Alpharetta, GA 30005
- Please apply before attending: http://work.att.jobs/OSGA
- Multiple openings! Hiring for Alpharetta Online Sales Representative
- AT&T Atlanta Sales Hiring Event
- Feb. 8, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- 725 Peachtree St NW, Atlanta, GA 30308
- Please apply online before attending: http://work.att.jobs/OSGA
- Multiple openings! Hiring for Atlanta Online Sales Representative in the ATL offices
To learn more about the various positions and/or apply online, job seekers can search by location by clicking here.
