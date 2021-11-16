AT&T is hosting a hiring event for full time retail sales consultants in Atlanta, Duluth and Gainesville.
The telecommunications company announced it is actively hiring for several of its Georgia locations including:
- 1025 Lenox Park Blvd, NE in Atlanta
- 2131 Pleasant Hill Road in Duluth
- 325 Jesse Jewel Parkway in Gainesville
Interested applicants are encouraged to attend the hiring event at any of the three locations from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Candidates are encouraged to register for the event and apply for their desired position online prior to attending.
To apply and for more information, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.