ATLANTA (CBS46) -- AT&T announced Friday it will lift its home broadband data caps and overage fees as the COVID-19 coronavirus forces more people to work from home and self-quarantine for up to two weeks, according to Forbes.
The move came after 18 U.S. Senators including former and current presidential candidates Cory Booker, Elizabeth Warren, and Bernie Sanders, asked multiple Internet Service Providers to lift the caps to help people deal with the increased need for data.
The letter from Senator Warren and others was sent to AT&T, Charter, CenturyLink, Comcast, Cox Communications, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon. So far, only AT&T has announced any decisions to lift their caps. You can read the full letter below.
