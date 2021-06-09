ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- AT&T is looking to hire 300 technicians in the Southeast region "as part of their efforts to expand affordable, reliable high-speed internet access across the US this year."
Today, they announced their local investment numbers in Georgia.
"From 2018-2020, we expanded coverage and improved connectivity by investing more than $5.1 billion in our wireless and wireline networks in Georgia." said PR Manager, Ann Elsas. "These investments are essential to connecting our customers with their family, friends and colleagues by increasing the network’s speed, reliability, coverage and overall performance. We also improved critical communications for Georgia’s first responders and improved public safety with FirstNet® – America’s public safety network."
The service is also expanding access to their fiber network in more than 90 metro areas to 3 million new fiber locations in 2021, including in Georgia.
