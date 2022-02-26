(CBS46) — AT&T is supporting efforts to keep its customers connected to their loved ones during the recent events in Ukraine.
Beginning Feb. 26, 2022 through March 7, 2022, the company is offering its consumer and business customers unlimited long distance calling from the U.S. to Ukraine.
This offer is valid for all consumer and business AT&T Postpaid & PREPAID wireless customers, and consumer VoIP and landline customers. Unlimited texts to this region are standard with Mobile Share and Unlimited Texting plans, according to a news release.
For more information, visit go.att.com/ukraine.
