ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Over the weekend of July 20, a swarm of ATVs and motorcycles flooded the streets of Atlanta, causing chaos and major safety concerns.
That’s why people couldn’t believe it when they saw an AT&T advertisement around town that seemed to glorify the illegal behavior. Many in the Brookhaven and Buckhead areas took to social media to express their frustration, wondering why a major corporation would seemingly endorse such a dangerous trend, and create the impression that Atlanta, was ok with it.
“Very poor taste, I don’t know how AT&T can be behind something like that,” said Brookhaven resident Debbie Haynie.
The ad features a photograph of a group of men doing wheelies on ATVs on the streets of Atlanta with the quote: “It’s a 404 thing”. It was placed in about two dozen locations across the city, including the Brookhaven Marta station on June 10th.
It’s part of a larger campaign that’s been implemented in five markets across the country in which AT&T tries to utilize social media content to showcase the flavor of individual communities. The photo used in the Atlanta ad was taken by a local photographer who goes by the name Sig on Instagram. He documents the controversial bike group, which is called ATL Bike Life.
CBS46 spoke to Sig by phone, he says AT&T approached him seeking permission to use his photo in the campaign. He says Bike Life is a talented group of riders that is like a brotherhood. He says they ride the streets of Atlanta because there's nowhere else for them to go, but the photographer says, as a dad himself, he understands why people are uneasy with the organized rides.
Weaving in and out of traffic, popping wheelies, eluding police when engaged, residents like Haynie are more than just "uneasy".
“I’m totally outraged that they think they can control our streets, that they think they are over our police force, and that basically they’re saying there’s not much we can do about it,” she added.
Once CBS46 learned of the ads, we contacted AT&T to find out why the company was promoting the illegal rides. Once they looked into the issue, they had a change of heart.
In a statement, a company spokesperson said: "Our goal with this campaign is to highlight what we believe makes each community unique through the people who live there. In this particular ad, we missed the mark with this image, and we apologize. We have removed this ad and will work to ensure this doesn’t happen again.”
It was good news for residents like Debbie Haynie.
“Oh thank goodness, thank goodness, I don’t know who made the decision to put them up in the first place, the problem is now what are we going to do about the bikers?”
Atlanta police plan to crack down on those riders. During Sunday’s organized ride there were at least three arrests, and law enforcement seized several ATVs and dirt bikes.
