ATLANTA (CBS46) -- AT&T is planning to host an in-person hiring event in Atlanta on Oct. 19.
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at their Atlanta campus on Lenox Boulevard.
They are looking to fill Online Sales Representative positions for their Atlanta and Alpharetta offices.
For more information and to apply visit here.
